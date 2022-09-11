THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,937.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

