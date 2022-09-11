Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 129.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 484,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,286,000 after buying an additional 273,638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Kenfarb & CO. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $569.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $567.33 and a 200 day moving average of $558.35. The company has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

