Third Point LLC Acquires New Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,360,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.10% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,700,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $18.43. 4,356,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

