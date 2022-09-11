Third Point LLC Decreases Stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Third Point LLC reduced its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,110 shares during the period. Archaea Energy accounts for 1.2% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $91,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LFG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 950,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,420. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.