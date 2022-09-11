Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 2,129,899 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 6.1% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,619,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,583,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $354,232,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $79,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NYSE SE opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

