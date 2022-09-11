Tiger Global Management LLC Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071,568 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 1.3% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Datadog worth $337,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 39,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after buying an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

