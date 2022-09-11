Tiger Global Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 3.22% of Ozon worth $80,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ozon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ozon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 294.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ozon by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $67.85.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

