Tiger Global Management LLC Has $228.95 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 234.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $228,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

