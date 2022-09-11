Tiger Global Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.36% of GitLab worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in GitLab by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GitLab by 148.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,583 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $9,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.98 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

