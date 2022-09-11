Tiger Global Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090,493 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Zoom Video Communications worth $121,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

