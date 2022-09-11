Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 13,579 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tiger Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $109,566,000. Kora Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after buying an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after buying an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after buying an additional 149,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

