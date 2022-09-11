Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 4,591,570 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591,570 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of VTEX worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get VTEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

VTEX Stock Performance

About VTEX

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.