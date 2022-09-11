Tiger Management L.L.C. Buys 3,300 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $557,799,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Trading Up 4.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.