Tiger Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. SentinelOne comprises 0.7% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $28.05 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

