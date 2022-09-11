TradeStars (TSX) Market Capitalization Tops $124,707.04

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $124,707.04 and $15,605.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.

TradeStars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

