TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $351,874.76 and $130,493.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00778775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015724 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019854 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 717,710,517 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
