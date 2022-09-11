Travel Care Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $329,888.38 (TRAVEL)

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Travel Care has a total market cap of $329,888.38 and $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travel Care coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travel Care has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Travel Care

Travel Care (TRAVEL) is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 206,336,744 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken.

Buying and Selling Travel Care

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

