Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is Deep Track Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up 5.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 4.94% of Travere Therapeutics worth $80,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.33 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

