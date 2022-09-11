Treatt (LON:TET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on the stock.

Treatt Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 597 ($7.21) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 691.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 860.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. Treatt has a 12-month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £363.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2,296.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones acquired 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90). In related news, insider Tim Jones bought 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.68 ($23,865.01). Insiders have bought a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,656 in the last three months.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

