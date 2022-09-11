True Link Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $195.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,474. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23.

