True Link Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 825.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 331,686 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

