True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 643.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.92. The company had a trading volume of 950,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.