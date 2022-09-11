True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $37,944,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.61. 994,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

