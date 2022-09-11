True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 408.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.