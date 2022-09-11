True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $85.17. 197,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,852. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.