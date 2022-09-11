True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,545 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,336,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,370 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,466,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,466,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,535,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 561,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161,836 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL remained flat at $91.47 during trading on Friday. 1,905,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.