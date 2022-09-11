True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,988 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,988 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 1.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 423,869 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3,589.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 368,994 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,450,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,261. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

