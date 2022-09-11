True Link Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,484. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

