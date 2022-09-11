Truist Financial Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $25.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath



UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

