Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

SGFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

SGFY stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

