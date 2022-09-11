Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFYGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

SGFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

SGFY stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.