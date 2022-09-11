Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.58. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.