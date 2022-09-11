u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Price Target Raised to CHF 135

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 92 to CHF 135 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded u-blox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 130 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

u-blox Stock Performance

u-blox stock opened at $116.63 on Thursday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $124.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

