U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,619. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

