Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $202,620.14

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $202,620.14 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00071151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032764 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

