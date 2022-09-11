UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 168.84 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 544.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

