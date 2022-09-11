UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 11.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.