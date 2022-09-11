Umbrella Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $94,296.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $926,247.22 and approximately $94,296.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012678 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012967 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000231 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

