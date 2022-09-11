UNC Management Company Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Antero Midstream accounts for 0.1% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 86.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 112.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,757,000 after acquiring an additional 433,025 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 131.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 2,405,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,537. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.56. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

