UNICORN Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 59.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $4,618.86 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 56.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00030978 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
