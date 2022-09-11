UNICORN Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 59.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $4,618.86 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 56.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002549 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

