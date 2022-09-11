UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $218,246.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.47 or 1.00073035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036503 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

