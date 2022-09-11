Vabble Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $1.16 million and $68,638.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official website is www.vabble.com. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

