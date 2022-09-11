Value Liquidity 1-Day Volume Reaches $778,839.00 (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $778,839.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Value Liquidity has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity (VALUE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2020. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

