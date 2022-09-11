Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

VEA opened at $40.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

