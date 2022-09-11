Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

