Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

