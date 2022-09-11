Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $688,856.46 and $2,048.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.96 or 0.08196344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00178364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00290541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00729020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00605896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000963 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.