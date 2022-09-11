Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,189 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $245,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NOW stock traded up $19.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,643. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

