Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for approximately 3.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 3.36% of Fortive worth $733,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,170. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

