Viking Global Investors LP Buys 216,189 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,189 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $245,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $19.26 on Friday, reaching $470.03. 1,392,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,643. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

