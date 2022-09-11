Viking Global Investors LP Buys Shares of 310,881 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 1.13% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 136.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:INSP traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

